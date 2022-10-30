Recap: ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Episode 4 “The Sith Lord”

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi gives us a parallel glimpse into the events of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999), as Jedi Master Yaddle (Bryce Dallas Howard) follows Dooku (Corey Burton) to her doom…

In the Jedi Archives, we see Dooku covertly delete the water planet of Kamino from the archive memory under the login of Jedi Master Sifo Dyas. Afterward, he speaks to Jocasta Nu (Flo Di Re), who tells him his old Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) has reported encountering a Sith Lord on the Outer Rim world of Tattooine but questions the reality of it, noting he has always held an “active imagination”. Dooku says that is a quality sorely lacking in the order recently.

Later, Dooku sees Qui-Gon and Yaddle talking. He asks to hear his report and says he has been warning them of the coming darkness for years. Yaddle says they did not want to cause alarm — they don’t doubt the claim but urge caution. “A Sith Lord is not to be trifled with,” Dooku responds. Qui-Gon mentions that his padawan Obi-Wan Kenobi is looking out for him and Dooku says he looks forward to meeting him, after hearing so much praise. As his old Padawan departs, Dooku remarks to Yaddle about how fast they outgrow you. Yaddle looks concerned.

Some time passes and we find Dooku pondering a tree in the Jedi Temple grounds. Qui-Gon used to look on it often, fascinated by this natural creation among the steel and manufacture of the rest of his home planet of Coruscant. Yaddle says the Council is on Naboo already for Qui-Gon’s funeral, following his death at the hands of Darth Maul. He says he will not be attending and appears to hold them accountable for his old apprentice’s death, but will let it go. Yaddle asks if he thinks this is possible, and he replies by asking what other choice does he have.

As his ship departs, Yaddle follows, suspicious of Dooku’s mindset. It flies into the Industrial Sector, into a warehouse. Yaddle follows the Jedi Master inside and from the shadows, listening as he meets with Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). Dooku says Sidious has gone too far letting Maul kill Qui-Gon, who could have proven a valuable future ally. Sidious says the sacrifices of both Jinn and Maul are worth it for their future goal. Dooku considers how far he has gone, and the people he has betrayed, in service of their mission.

Yaddle steps out of the darkness to confront both of them, appealing for Dooku to redeem himself by helping take down Darth Sidious now. Dooku apologizes as Sidious says he can prove his loyalty by killing the diminutive Jedi. A ferocious duel begins as Yaddle fights for her survival. She says she stepped down from the Council because she agreed with many of Dooku’s points and Qui-Gon didn’t have to die.

Dooku corners her against the bay doors and with a show of his Force abilities, he slams the door down upon her. As he takes to the knee to repledge his commitment to Sidious, the doors raise again, revealing Yaddle illuminating the two Sith with the Coruscant sunset. Overwhelmed by the strain, she collapses inside. Dooku approaches and says it is worth it to bring peace and order to the galaxy. She asks how many have suffered already. Dooku slays her with a slice of his lightsaber.

Force For Thought:

This is my favorite of the Tales of the Jedi offering so far, giving us a look into how Qui-Gon’s death sent ripples through the Order. It’s also an insight into exactly what happened to Yaddle, who was seen on the Jedi Council in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace but largely vanished after that. It turns out she was murdered in a Coruscant industrial park.

Props to Bryce Dallas Howard who makes another invaluable contribution to the Star Wars universe with her voicework as Yaddle. Between this and her directorial efforts on The Mandalorian, she is fast becoming a Lucasfilm MVP.

Sidious is terrifying here, a ghoul lurking in the dark. But the man needs to consider mixing up his meeting points. It seems he uses this same factory for his meeting with Dooku at the end of Star Wars: Episode II — Attack Of The Clones too.

Are you watching Tales of the Jedi on Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below!