Pedro Pascal Admits One Major Flaw For ‘The Mandalorian’

Pedro Pascal is Din Djarin. He’s the Mandalorian, and he admits there’s one thing that really bothers him about his character.

After two seasons, The Mandalorian is coming back for Season 3, and fans are ecstatic. Grogu and Din have reunited — thanks to Book of Boba Fett pairing the two back together — and Mando will be traveling to Mandalore, the home of the Mandalorians.

This journey will lead him to encounter several Mandalorians — one of them being Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze. Din also has the legendary Darksaber, the mythical lightsaber that could unite the fallen houses of Mandalore under one leader. Bo-Katan wants the weapon to rule Mandalore, but Din Djarin has it. The only way to acquire the weapon is by dueling the person who has it and taking it from them.

Now, Mando will be trying to earn back his honor in the upcoming season for admitting that he has removed his helmet in front of other. By breaking his creed, The Armorer (Emily Swallow) claims that Din Djarin is no longer a Mandalorian. Pedro Pascal might enjoy the role and how immersive it is to wear the beskar armor, but the actor actually has some problems with the suit.

While talking to Empire Magazine, Pascal admits that the helmet is not easy to wear due to how hard it is to see and how the suit is like wearing a tight glove full of bricks:

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it. It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real – but you can’t see shit!”

Pascal admits that his vision in the suit is not great as he fears the set making him trip and fall, and if there were any holes, he would be doomed:

“They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind,” Pascal recounts. “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it.”

Pascal might be poking fun at how impractical the Mandalorian helmets are, but it won’t stop Din Djarin from saving the day. The actor isn’t against going through some discomfort for the role, but it’s bizarre how heavy and useless the armor would be in real life. So far, each season has had several moments where Mando has removed his helmet, so it will be interesting to see if Season 3 follows suit and Mando can keep his helmet off for a few scenes.

Do you think Pedro Pascal should keep the helmet off more often? Let us know what you think!