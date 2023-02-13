‘Star Wars’ Reveals Major Update For Ground-Breaking New Series

With all the current and upcoming live-action Star Wars television shows, it would seem that one might have gotten lost in the crowd. And it’s really no surprise, because The Mandalorian Season 3 is now just weeks away, and it’s all we fans can think about!

Ahsoka (2023) will also be premiering on Disney+ and Disney Junior this year, while Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is keeping us on our toes. Later this year, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2023), which will star Jude Law in the lead role, will also be arriving on the streaming service. Other upcoming Star Wars shows include The Acolyte (TBA), and Star Wars: Visions Season 2.

Related: All 6 ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Episodes Ranked

So, you can see why we all seem to have forgotten about the upcoming series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023). After all, it’s an animated show that has been created for “pre-schoolers” and their families, but even with that said, we love all things Star Wars.

And now, Star Wars has finally revealed the cast, characters, and release date for the animated series, which will take place during the High Republic Era and follow a team of Younglings under the instruction of beloved and iconic character Jedi Grand Master Yoda.

Related: Will There Be a ‘Tales Of The Jedi’ Season 2?

As per StarWars.com, the synopsis for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is as follows:

Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Characters and their respective voice actors are Jedi Grand Master Yoda (Piotr Michael), Jedi Younglings Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery, Jr.) and Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and their friends Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker) and Nash Durango (Emma Berman), and droid RJ-83 (Jonathan Lipow).

Related: Top 10 Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

You’ll recognize Dee Bradley Baker, of course, as the voice of all the clones in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Star Wars: Rebels (2014), and The Bad Batch (2021).

James Waugh, the series’ executive producer and senior vice president of Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm, talked about the importance of developing the first ever Star Wars television series made for preschool-age viewers and their families:

“Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters. When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling’s first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

Star Wars is no stranger to being geared towards younger audiences — even creator George Lucas himself says that the franchise is “for children”. And while Young Jedi Adventures might not be for you, given the popularity of the animated side of the faraway galaxy, it’s still likely to go down well with fans.

But with all that said, the series will still mark the first Star Wars entry created specifically for a young audience, and as such, will break new ground for the faraway galaxy.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023, also known as Star Wars Day.

Will you be watching Young Jedi Adventures, or does it sound a bit too child-friendly for your liking? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!