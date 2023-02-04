Major ‘Mandalorian’ Star Not Returning For Season 3

One star from The Mandalorian didn’t have the time to return for Season 3, and fans will notice his absence.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu are the iconic duo in the Star Wars series, but other people help make the series feel special. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are the two masterminds who make the series possible with their superb writing and great ideas.

This is why fans got to see Luke Skywalker return and take on the Dark Troopers in the Season 2 finale, and why Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett returned and Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano. The writing for the series has led to a lot of great moments and Season 3 will continue exploring some amazing themes.

Unfortunately, the music for the series might feel off for Season 3 as Ludwig Göransson won’t return. His music for Season 1 and Season 2 was wildly different than traditional Star Wars music and won the hearts of many fans. The iconic theme song for The Mandalorian will stay, and some of the other themes for the series will trickle into Season 3, but The Book of Boba Fett composer Joseph Shirley will be taking over.

According to Film Music Reporter, Shirley will reportedly be taking over as the main composer but has helped with several of the songs in the previous seasons as part of Ludwig’s team. With the composer busy working on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) and Oppenheimer (2023), Ludwig didn’t have enough time to continue working on The Mandalorian‘s new season.

Sure, the music might be fine and sometimes excite fans, but this change of direction could make The Mandalorian lose some of its magic. Music is already a touchy subject for fans as Disney’s Lucasfilm refuses to use certain themes for other projects, and The Mandalorian had some of the best music in the past.

Losing that special touch could be devastating as music enhances the story, and having the wrong song play could really hurt viewing upcoming emotional scenes. With Din traveling to Mandalore and Gideon’s involvement with the series, fans should expect a lot of crazy scenes in the upcoming season. Hopefully, Shirley is ready to live up to Göransson’s work in the past two seasons.

Do you think the music for The Mandalorian Season 3 will be good? Let us know what you think!