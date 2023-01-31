Disney Makes Massive Change to ‘Star Wars’ Experience

Walt Disney World Resort has made massive changes to a popular ‘Star Wars’ experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Disney World Guests are drawn to many of the more popular offerings, including iconic attractions and entertainment offerings. No matter where you visit, whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’re sure to have a magical time.

While Disney’s Hollywood Studios has many popular attractions like Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Slink Dog Dash, no one can argue the popularity of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is home to two attractions: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. The land also gives Disney Park Guests a chance to build their own drone and lightsaber, shop for exclusive merchandise, grab a drink at Oga’s Cantina, and meet some of their favorite characters from the Star Wars movies.

If you’re planning to meet any characters at Star Wars Launch Bay in the near future, you should know that Disney has extended the hours in which the offering will be operating. Launch Bay had previously been operating from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Now, the offering is available from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily, meaning you have two extra hours to get in those character meet and greets.

This is a huge deal for many, as it gives extra time to enjoy the Disney Park while also still doing everything they want to do in Galaxy’s Edge.

At Star Wars Launch Bay, you’re able to explore immersive exhibits of costumes, models, concept artwork, and actual movie props—as well as authentic replicas created just for the offering. Watch an exclusive short documentary on the creative team behind the ever-evolving story. Explore a Cantina and other settings inspired by the films, then share a furry embrace with Chewbacca, Han Solo’s trusty sidekick.

