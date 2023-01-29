Indefinite Closure Will Increase Your Wait Times at Disney World

An unexpected closure will plague one popular Walt Disney World Resort theme park.

Walt Disney World Resort is undergoing all kinds of construction at its theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment).

Splash Mountain just shut down permanently at Magic Kingdom, and there are several other attractions currently closed or planned for refurbishment, including Kali River Rapids (Disney’s Animal Kingdom) and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith (Disney’s Hollywood Studios).

With Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closing February 20, 2023, there are many Guests who are wondering about what wait times at the Disney Park will look like, especially with spring break crowds coming soon.

With the coaster closed, wait times were already expected to increase. Now, there’s another closure you should be aware of.

The other half of the elevators at Twilight Zone Tower of Terror are now undergoing maintenance. If you weren’t aware, half of the elevators have been closed at the Disney World attraction. Now, it seems that the other side is undergoing maintenance.

With the attraction only operating at half-capacity coupled with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster closing down, it should be expected that wait times at the Disney Park could reach extremely high levels. There is no reopening date as of now on when all the elevators will be open.

On Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, you’ll step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life, and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since.

This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful.

This attraction includes sudden, fast drops in a dark, enclosed space which may be frightening to some Disney World Guests.

