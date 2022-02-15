Disney Set to Begin Refurbishments on Tower of Terror

When you think about Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it probably doesn’t take long before a picture of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror pops into your head.

The iconic tower, which has been a staple at the Disney Park since it opened in 1994, allows Guests to step into the Twilight Zone themselves with an elevator ride through the Hollywood Tower Hotel.

However, you might want to be aware that Walt Disney World Resort is planning some construction to the popular attraction this year.

A permit recently uncovered revealed that MaddoxElectric Co Inc. would be providing electrical work to the attraction. The permit does not designate if this work will be to features in the ride itself or if there are electrical updates that need to addressed backstage.

Many have noticed that some of the functions inside the ride have not worked properly as of late and this may address those problems. The permit is set to expire January 18, 2023, meaning that the electrical work will be done this year.

Another permit has revealed that Buena Vista Construction Company will also commence work on the attraction.

Disney World’s official description for Twilight Zone Tower of Terror reads:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Based on the Television Series This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc. Disney has not announced a closure for Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at this point and the ride is scheduled to be open every day through Disney’s announced calendar, which runs through April 27 thus far. That doesn’t mean, however, that it couldn’t temporarily close for a short period or time at some point this year.

What do you think about this construction project on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror?

