Disney World Phasing Out Aerosmith, Planning New Attraction

Walt Disney World Resort has a wide variety of attractions that bring in Guests– both young and old– to the Disney Parks.

Disney World Guests from all over the world make their way to the Orlando theme park destination to enjoy rides and attractions at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While Walt Disney World may be better known for iconic rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, Frozen Ever After, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, there are plenty of other fun rides to enjoy, as well.

One of those, of course, is Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The popular coaster attraction has been open for nearly 25 years, and has been a staple on Sunset Boulevard right beside Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and across the street from the Fantasmic! amphitheater.

However, recent controversies surrounding Aerosmith headman Steven Tyler have led to multiple reports that Disney might be looking to retheme the attraction.

Is Disney World phasing out Aerosmith?

The iconic attraction features a line queue that has a preshow with Aerosmith, including headman Steven Tyler, before Guests take a wild ride on a super stretch limo on their way to a concert.

However, as of late, there have been many rumors about the future of that preshow and the ride after disturbing details have come forward against Tyler.

According to a lawsuit that was obtained by Rolling Stone, Tyler brought Julia Holcomb– who was 16 at the time– back to his hotel room, and they discussed her age, as well as her troubled home life. Tyler then allegedly “performed various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon” her before sending her home the next morning.

Many fans and insiders have speculated for years now that a retheme could be coming to the roller coaster, and this controversy may be the final straw to push Disney into doing exactly that.

While Aerosmith’s name remains on the ride, there have slowly been pushes over the last couple to remove the band. Classic rock music is playing in the line queue, most of the time not even featuring Aerosmith.

In addition, several Disney World Guests have shared that, during their latest trip, it seems that Disney isn’t showing the preshow all the time, either.

“Once inside there was no pre-show, we crowded into the room where you see the recording studio and then straight into the ride loading,” the Guest shared. “No video whatsoever. I had to explain to my 7 year old son what the story for the ride was. Is this how the ride is now because of the upcoming refurb? Do away with almost all mention of Aerosmith? Or maybe there were issues with it that day?”

Disney has not completely stopped showing the preshow, but it does seem as if there are small phases that could point to changes coming to the attraction.

Disney announced before the Steven Tyler lawsuit that the roller coaster will be closing down for refurbishment beginning February 20, 2023, and there is no reopening date at this time, other than “summer 2023.”

The history of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Walt Disney World

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster first opened on July 29, 1999 at Disney’s MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) on Sunset Boulevard and debuted with a dedication ceremony that included Aerosmith. This was the first roller coaster at Walt Disney World to feature multiple inversions and the ride vehicles had 120-125 speakers and 24 sub-woofers, perfect for the big-time rocker.

A second installation with an identical track layout opened as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith at Disneyland Paris in 2002. It closed on September 2, 2019, for a planned renovation that will be themed to Iron Man and The Avengers.

This is how Disney describes the roller coaster:

Live Life in the Fast Lane

Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along. Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction. Rock This Way

Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face. Will you make it to the year’s biggest concert in time?

Possible retheming for Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World

Disney shared in its refurbishment announcement that the attraction would be “resume its super-stretch limo rides” after the refurbishment period, meaning that the structure of the ride will remain intact.

The question, however, is if there will be some kind of a retheme.

Even if it’s just removing the line queue theming, preshow and calling it “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster,” with new songs on the ride, it would seem that something could be happening in the future.

A dream retheme of the coaster, started by fans, has always been to change the attraction to a Powerline attraction. Powerline is the band in the iconic film, A Goofy Movie (1995).

As a matter of fact, there was even a fan creation of what the attraction could look like with a retheme, which can be seen below.

In addition to Powerline, there have been rumors over the years of other Disney intellectual properties, like Cars and Monsters Inc. taking over the attraction. However, those would likely take more time and couldn’t be done in just a matter of months for a refurbishment.

It’s much more likely, at least for now, that the attraction would just be renamed “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster” as we mentioned above and Aerosmith would be removed from the title and the preshow would be changed, or done away with completely.

Every roller coaster you can enjoy at Walt Disney World

While Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is closed, there are still plenty of rides for thrillseekers to enjoy at Walt Disney World Resort.

Here’s a look at every roller coaster and where you can enjoy them at Walt Disney World Resort.

Magic Kingdom

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Legend has it that soon after gold was first discovered here in the 1850s, eerie things began to happen. Trains would take off and race through tunnels—by themselves.

After you arrive at the legendary Big Thunder Mining Company, descend into an abandoned mine shaft and board your train. As you enter the cursed cavern, the engine speeds up along the rickety track. Dodge exploding dynamite and falling boulders as you swoop around turns, drop into canyons and dart through the mysterious ghost town of Tumbleweed.

Your rip-roaring adventure proves that some legends are true. You’re sure to have a real blast!

The Barnstormer

Make your way to an open-air barn where Goofy—known as The Great Goofini—performs his world-famous aerial stunt show.

Climb aboard a wacky stunt plane and hold on tight as you take to the skies above Fantasyland.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Deep inside an age-old mountain, clamber into a rustic mine train and make your way up a steep incline.

At the summit, feel the wind across your face as you navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft—your creaky cart teetering back and forth. Soon, the dark sparkles with glittering jewels and you encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work.

Chug through the cavern and climb skyward. At the peak, glimpse an incredible view of Fantasyland before racing back down to the foot of the mountain.

Space Mountain

Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

EPCOT

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest

Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain.

After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast!

Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In addition to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, there is one more coaster to enjoy at this Disney Park.

Slinky Dog Dash

Andy’s assembled his Mega Coaster Play Kit—and Slinky Dog is taking you on a wild ride. Slinky Dog’s springy coils stretch to the limit as you bend around curves, zoom up hills and drop back down.

A spring is a marvelous thing—and this attraction is wonderful fun for the entire family!

Do you think this is the end for Aerosmith at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!