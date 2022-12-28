Disney Closing Fan-Favorite Coaster For Several Months in 2023

in Walt Disney World

One of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World is reportedly shutting down for a lengthy amount of time.

According to Disney,  Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith in Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be shutting down next year for a lengthy refurbishment.

The official closure will happen on February 20, 2023, with the coaster not reopening until the summer. This is quite a hefty closure for the ride, especially when considering it’s one of the most popular attractions in all of Walt Disney World.

Disney gave the following statement regarding the closure:

Beginning February 20, 2023, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will be temporarily closed for refurbishment. The rocktastic attraction will resume its super-stretch limo rides in Summer 2023.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster first opened on July 29, 1999 at Disney’s MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) on Sunset Boulevard and debuted with a dedication ceremony that included Aerosmith. This was the first roller coaster at Walt Disney World to feature multiple inversions and the ride vehicles had 120-125 speakers and 24 sub-woofers, perfect for the big-time rocker.

Disney describes Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith as:

Live Life in the Fast Lane
Inside their Hollywood music studio, legendary rock band Aerosmith is wrapping up a recording session. When their manager tells them they’re late for a concert across town, the band invites you to ride along.

Hop into their gleaming limousine and speed off into the night as Aerosmith’s hard-rock harmonies fill the air. Buckle up before zooming through the city on this roller-coaster style attraction.

Rock This Way
Speed through iconic Hollywood landmarks. Maneuver past traffic jams and swoop into 3 thrilling inversions—2 rollover loops and one corkscrew—as the wind races across your face.

