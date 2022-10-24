Guests Trapped on Disney’s Tower of Terror, Rare Situation Unfolds

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most exciting attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where you enter the Twilight Zone via the Hollywood Tower Hotel and find yourself propelled up and down in a seemingly-haunted elevator.

However, recent Guests on this attraction found themselves in the Twilight Zone all right, just not the one they expected when boarding the lift.

Jason Vaughn, aka @fattestedtravel on TikTok, recently shared a video of him and other Guests on the attraction getting trapped on Tower of Terror.

Jason had gone on the attraction originally to give it a “fat test,” as noted in the description, but he got more than he bargained for. For starters, once the attraction started, an announcement in the background asked Guests to stay seated.

Then, once the ride began working again, the lights were on, which is a rare view for that attraction, as it is usually fairly dark to give attraction riders the ominous effect of being in the Twilight Zone.

Contrary to what you might expect, this was not a let-down for the poster, as he commented throughout the experience how cool the ride was and what a neat experience it was to go through it with the lights on. He even said at the end of the TikTok that the ride passed his “fat test” and “cool test.”

However, this is not the first time Guests have gotten trapped on Tower of Terror. Commenters shared their experience with the ride malfunctioning in the past. For instance, @kat.partyofone said,

got stuck on it for about ten minutes in May, but in a different spot. novel for a few mins, but by the end I just wanted out of there!

Additionally, @whatsamatchawitu shared a similar experience with an added bonus:

I got stuck on that ride once and they gave us all fast passes for all the rides for the day. It was bomb.

User @caseytellman shared a slightly different perspective:

We got stuck right as it was about to drop once. It was so cool stepping out into the plexus glass and going down the creepy maintenance elevator.

Next time you find yourself at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, be sure to visit this chilling experience and immerse yourself in the eerie yet exciting Twilight Zone.

Have you ever gotten stuck on Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World? What was your experience like?