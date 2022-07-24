Disney Guests Can Become a Part of Tower of Terror History

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular thrill rides located at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Tower of Terror transports Guests to the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator.

Guests are always eager to board the maintenance service elevator, but did you know if you are the very first Guest, you will become part of Tower of Terror history?

TikTok user breesytees shared the following video, showing that one morning they were the first Guests to ride Tower of Terror, meaning they got to sign their name in the secret book. In turn, their name will forever be a part of Tower of Terror!

This is such a fun, hidden gem at Walt Disney World that allows your family name to be part of Tower of Terror history.

More on Tower of Terror

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

