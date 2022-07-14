Beloved Tower of Terror Sign Demolished Overnight

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Disney will permanently remove the iconic promotional sign of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror on World Drive.

Today, the sign is officially gone.

When Guests used to drive down World Drive, they would be met with an enticing promotional sign of Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Tower of Terror. The sign, which you can see in the photo above, is of a free-floating elevator shaking and moving within the famous Hollywood Tower Hotel that got Guests excited to enter the theme park and take on this thrilling ride.

However, for quite some time, the elevator on the Tower of Terror sign on World Drive was not in motion — instead, the sign simply stood still. Though, the Tower of Terror billboard still promoted the popular Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction, it’s obvious that without the movement of the elevator, it is not as enticing for Guests.

There is something special about seeing the free-floating elevator moving up and down on the sign that gets Guests eager visit the theme park to try and stay at the Hollywood Tower Hotel themselves and take on this thrilling attraction.

In March 2021, Disney World finally fixed the famous Tower of Terror sign and the free-falling elevator is once again moving and shaking — unfortunately, however, it did not last long and the sign has been broken for nearly a year now.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that the iconic sign will be removed. Today, the sign is gone.

In the photo above, sent to Inside the Magic by Crys Tal, you can see that Disney demolished the sign overnight. At this time, it is not clear if Disney will be putting up a new sign in its place, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Are you upset to see Disney demolish the Tower of Terror sign? Let us know in the comments below.