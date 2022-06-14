Tower of Terror Enters Twilight Zone as Sign Experiences Major Malfunction

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular thrill rides located at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Tower of Terror transports Guests to the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator.

But Guests felt as though they were actually in the Twilight Zone when they noticed the wait time sign outside the ride completely malfunctioning.

Guests recently visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios were in for a surprise when they walked down Sunset Boulevard and saw the Tower of Terror sign malfunctioning. It was like something right out of the Twilight Zone!

Annual Passholder and Disney World Guest, Kari Fishmuck, captured the malfunctioning sign on video, which you can see below.

The ride was still fully operational when this video took place, so perhaps that the wait times sign was just struck by the same lightning Guests are “hit” with when boarding the maintenance service elevator.

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

