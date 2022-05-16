Cherished Disney Landmark Left Dismally Broken, Again

When Guests are driving through Disney Property, there is so much to look at. You will likely pass by the entrance for at least one theme park and see iconic rides in the distance; there are over 25 Disney Resorts to see, Disney Springs, Blizzard Beach, Typhoon Lagoon, and more.

On top of this, there are a lot of fun signs that allow Guests to build up excitement for their visit to Disney World. While en route to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests will be able to enjoy one sign for a very popular attractions. Tower of Terror is located at the end of Sunset Boulevard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The attraction pulls Guests in before they even step foot in the park as the ride looms over the Park and can be seen from the road. But before you even see the ride, you will see a Tower of Terror sign.

Disney created the sign, which is a giant Tower of Terror structure with a 3-D added element of Guests sitting in the ride vehicle. The sign is meant to shake the riders, creating a captivating movement effect on the signage, which will have Guests driving by noticing it, and giving them a reason to be excited to ride Tower of Terror.

Unfortunately, the sign has a few issues that have not been allowing it to function as it was intended to. We previously covered that the then-broken sign was fixed at World Drive. Although this was exciting news, it was a fix that did not last long. We have noticed that the sign has been broken as of late, and now, others are starting to see it as well.

DisneyWorldTom (@waltdisneyworldparks) posted a video of the sign working, but noted also shared that it is once again broken.

One user responded to the video noting, “I drive by it every day for work and I’ve never seen it move,” and another stated, “I didn’t even know it was supposed to move.” The idea of Guests not knowing the sign moved carried on throughout the comments, which just shows how long the sign has been broken for.

Disney describes the ride as:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone? Based on the Television Series

This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc.

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

