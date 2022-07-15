TikTok Video Shows Disney Guests Trapped on Tower of Terror

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular thrill rides located at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Tower of Terror transports Guests to the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator.

Unfortunately for some Guests, they recently found themselves trapped inside the Tower of Terror on July 14, 2022.

Known for its creepy, old Hollywood aesthetic and its sudden and unsuspected drops, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios is a must ride for many park Guests. Per its description, riders can expect to:

Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

On a recent trip to Disney World, Guests were trapped inside the elevator as the ride faced technical difficulties. TikTok user victoriabarros_ shared the following video to the social media platform, sharing how she was stuck inside the infamous elevator:

For these riders, getting trapped in an elevator appeared less than ideal, with commenter Ev writing “Immediately, no.” Similar footage of the attraction malfunctioning has been shared over the years, breaking down at various points in the ride and requiring evacuation.

For some, however, getting stuck on a ride is an opportunity to sight see. It’s an inside look at the inner workings of some of the most complex and innovative rides in the world, or perhaps it’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with decades old animatronics that brings visitors back time and time again.

Some have been lucky enough to be ushered backstage after a broken down Splash Mountain left them hanging with their favorite riverside critters for extended periods of time, while others had their logs sink from beneath them.

Either way, expecting the unexpected has become a part of the Disney Parks experience.

