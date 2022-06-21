Guests Ushered Backstage, Given Water After Getting Stuck On Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort reopened in February after a short scheduled refurbishment. Unfortunately, the refurbishment was less successful than most Disney Parks fans hoped, and many Guests report the animatronics and special effects are in “terrible” condition.
Recently, some Guests were stuck on Splash Mountain for long enough that they were eventually evacuated off the ride. TikTok user @thenobleways shared a video of their experience:
Behind the scenes at Splash Mountain. @_alexis_noble_ @candinoble1 @thenoblemax @kellileigh222 @tarafricke53 #splashmountain #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #magickingdom #fyp #disneyland #princessandthefrog #evacuation
The video starts with the Guests standing next to their log-shaped ride vehicle near the Riverboat scene at the end of Splash Mountain – where animatronic characters joyfully sing “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
As the Guests are evacuated, the video shows pipes behind the walls of the ride and eventually the backstage where spare Splash Mountain ride vehicles are stored.
Then, the Guests head outside where they see the back of the Splash Mountain building and Cast Members hand them all Dasani water bottles to beat the Florida heat.
After everyone was taken care of, the Guests were escorted back into Frontierland via a Cast Member entrance near the Splash Mountain photo counter and bathroom area.
More on Splash Mountain
Splash Mountain opened in 1992 at Walt Disney World Resort. Based on the now-banned Disney film Song of the South (1946), the ride is scheduled to be rethemed after Princess and the Frog (2009) in 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. From Disney:
Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.
A Hare-Raising Ride
Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.
Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”
Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!
Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.