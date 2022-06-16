Water Expert Says Disneyland Is the “Scariest Place on Earth”

“To all who come to this happy place: Welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here, age relives fond memories of the past… and here, youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams, and the hard facts that have created America… with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.” – Walt Disney.

Disneyland is the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Guests of all ages can make magical memories with the ones they love most in the worlds of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.

However, one notable Disney Guest said that Disneyland is “the scariest place on earth.”

Martin Riese is an acclaimed author, television personality, water tasting educator, and the world’s foremost water sommelier. He received the O-1 visa, reserved for those with extraordinary abilities, to become a citizen of the United States of America based on his talent at distinguishing quality drinking water.

During a recent interview on the H3 podcast, Riese discussed his recent visit to Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney with host Ethan Klein.

Riese was curious about the hydration options at Disneyland Resort. He noticed Monster Energy drinks, Coca-Cola, Sprite, Diet Coke, Dasani bottled water, TopoChico sparkling water, and a few bottles of Smartwater.

The Coca-Cola Company is the official beverage sponsor of the United States Disney Parks, serving beverages at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Coca-Cola also owns Dasani.

The water sommelier wasn’t pleased with the water choices:

“So I said to Disney, ‘It’s all about characters for you. You create amazing characters, Disney, it’s all about your movies and then there’s completely bland water where it has no character whatsoever, because, again, Dasani is nothing else than purified highly-processed tap water from the house of Coca-Cola.’ So I said, ‘It’s not the Happiest Place on Earth. I think Disney’s the scariest place on earth when it comes to hydration.”

The H3 Podcast crew cheered and Klein joked, “The Mouse is dead.”

Even if you’re not a fan of Dasani water, it’s important that when you visit Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, you make sure to stay hydrated in the heat.

