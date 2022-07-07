Hilarious Malfunction Leaves Guests Wanting to “Let the Party Begin!”

Disneyland Paris is, to many, the most magical Disney Park in the world, one that truly feels like walking into a fairytale.

With many exclusive attractions like Phantom Manor, an extended version of Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, and Crush’s Coaster, a wide variety of Disney characters meeting and interacting with Guests, exclusive food and merchandise items, and so much more, it is not hard to see why Disneyland Paris is a fan-favorite Park.

However, the Parisian Park recently saw a bizarre malfunction take place, leaving some Guests confused.

PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) posted a video of the hilarious malfunction on Twitter, where we can see Guests walking through the Disneyland Hotel and Disneyland Park esplanade as the lanterns flicker; almost creating a strobe effect perfect to “let the party begin.”

Let the party begin!

Apparently, this isn’t the first time this incident has happened at Disneyland Paris, as Sevi (@DsnYmaniac) responded to this video, saying, “again? Alright, let’s dance!”

Julie (@bellenzip) also reacted to the video, saying, “Ah hey it’s been a long time,” possibly referring to a previous mishap at the Park.

While the situation may look fun, it is a serious issue that needs to be fixed quickly, as it could be a potential hazard for Guests with photosensitive conditions.

As of the publication of this article, no more information had been released regarding the malfunction, but Park officials surely handled the incident to ensure the safety and enjoyment of Guests visiting the Park.

