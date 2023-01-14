Disney’s Most Popular Ride Faces Unexpected Shut Down

The most popular ride in Walt Disney World Resort is closed.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some of the most iconic attractions in the world at four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios houses attractions like Toy Story Mania!, Slinky Dog Dash, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and the epic nighttime spectacular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Rise of the Resistance, located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge alongside Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, has been the most popular attraction in Walt Disney World Resort regarding average wait time. Walt Disney World Guests have been excited to ride the attraction since it opened several years ago, and even though it’s no longer the newest attraction it’s still among the most popular.

Unfortunately, Rise of the Resistance has been closed down all day today. While closures are actually relatively normal with this attraction– as many Guests have reported having to be evacuated off the ride in the past– it’s not typical for it to be closed for the entirety of a day.

No extended closure is expected and Disney will reopen the attraction as soon as the problem is fixed, but this is something that is definitely affecting Guests visiting, especially on a Saturday.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Disney’s official description of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance can be read below:

“The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission.

With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise.

Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!”

Has this closure affected you on your Disney World trip? Let us know in the comments!