More Episodes For ‘Star Wars’ Series Releasing Very Soon

2023 is a big year for Star Wars, and a new announcement from Lucasfilm means that fans will get more content sooner than expected.

With The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, Ahsoka, Jedi: Survivor, and Skeleton Crew confirmed to release later this year, fans have a lot of stuff to be excited for. Pedro Pascal’s return as Din Djarin with fan-favorite Grogu is enough of a reason to have Disney+ handy with March just a month away, but fans might not realize that Star Wars has more content planned for fans this year.

Besides the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), Lucasfilm has a fun plan to celebrate May 4th this year. In the past couple of years, Star Wars has kept a tradition with May 4th as Disney+ has released some form of animation almost every May 4th.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 finale aired on May 4th, with The Bad Batch Season 1 premiere happening the next year. Last year was odd as Disney did nothing to celebrate the occasion, but this year they are releasing more episodes for Star Wars: Visions.

Unlike the first season, the animation studios involved are from across the world, not just Japan. While fans may have enjoyed the first steps toward Star Wars anime, fans will get to see a more diverse side of stories told by creators all around the world.

Here’s the official announcement:

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 starts streaming May 4 on Disney+ , featuring nine new animated shorts from nine studios from across the globe.

Nine new shorts will be released, and all will be created by a separate studio. James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer and senior vice president at Lucasfilm, shared his gratitude for the success of the first season and teased what to expect in Volume 2:

“The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people. We always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we’re constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward. With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan’s anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Fans will get to watch all nine shorts and don’t have to watch them in order because it’s an anthology, and each episode will be its own story. It should be a great watch for fans and a fun way to celebrate Star Wars day if you got nothing better to do.

