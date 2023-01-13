‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Nominated for Several Industry Awards

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) was one of the most well-received and long-anticipated sequels last year, particularly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Ramonda, had a huge impact on the film and even earned Marvel its first Golden Globe for performance in a feature-length motion picture.

Besides this major achievement, that is not the only recognition for this sequel. In fact, this week alone, the film was nominated for three separate awards: the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, and the NAACP Image Awards.

The PGA Awards recognize the most entertaining and impactful accomplishments in both film and television. This year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The 34th annual PGA Awards ceremony will take place on February 25 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

This Marvel film was also nominated for two SAG Awards, which exclusively honor actors. Below are the nominations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture – Angela Bassett

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

The 29th annual SAG Awards winners will be announced in a streamed ceremony on Sunday, February 26, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

And, finally, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for an astonishing 12 NAACP Image Awards. These awards honor people of color within various industries, such as film, television, music, streaming, and digital media.

Below is the full list of nominations for the film:

Outstanding Motion Picture

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – Letitia Wright

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – Tenoch Huerta

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Angela Bassett

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Danai Gurira

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – Lupita Nyong’o

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture – Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture – Ryan Coogler

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film) – Ruth Carter

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film) – Camille Friend

This 54th annual ceremony will take place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on February 25 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

What do you think about all these award nominations? Did you enjoy watching the film?