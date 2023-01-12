Disney Sweeps the Floor With Golden Globe Wins

The Golden Globes are awards that honor the best in film and television, which are selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
The 80th Golden Globes ceremony was held yesterday, January 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and aired live on NBC and Peacock.
The Walt Disney Company won a total of nine Golden Globes across a variety of categories. This is definitely an inspiring feat, as no other entertainment company won this many awards.
These awards span Disney’s several brands and studios, including ABC Entertainment, Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television, FX, FX Productions, Hulu Originals, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, Searchlight Television, and Walt Disney Studios.
Below is a complete list of the awards that Disney won for its outstanding films and television series. The most notable wins include The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) and Abbott Elementary, both of which earned three awards each.
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
- Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy) – Colin Farrell
- Best Screenplay – Martin McDonagh
Abbott Elementary (ABC/20th Television)
- Best Television Series (Musical/Comedy)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Quinta Brunson
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series – Tyler James Williams
The Bear (FX)
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical/Comedy) – Jeremy Allen White
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) (Marvel Studios)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Angela Bassett
The Dropout (Hulu Originals/20th Television/Searchlight Television)
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Amanda Seyfried
Did you watch the Golden Globes ceremony? Were there any wins that surprised you? Tell us what you think in the comments!