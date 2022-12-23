Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Coming to Disney+ This Year?

The second installment of Marvel’s Black Panther — Wakanda Forever — has proven to be a smashing success, but when is the film coming to Disney Plus?

While Disney is quietly removing Marvel Cinematic Universe content from the company’s streaming platform, millions of fans worldwide, yours truly included, are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the Ryan Coogler-directed movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Disney Plus, which recently received a boost after a multi-million-dollar acquisition.

Films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have all had varying times between their theatrical premiere and their debut on Disney Plus, ranging from 47 days with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to 70 days with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thor: Love and Thunder, the most recent MCU theatrical entry — before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, of course — debuted on Disney Plus two months after its theatrical premiere on July 8, 2022.

While many fans would love to enjoy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home this festive season, the successful sequel will not likely debut on Disney Plus in 2022, especially since the year is almost over. If the second installment in the Black Panther series were to follow in the footsteps of Thor: Love and Thunder, the sequel would debut at least on January 11, 2023, which is not a farfetched timeline. If we add that the film is still available in theaters, aiding Disney to smash box-office records this year with a worldwide gross of nearly $790M, its debut on the streaming platform can only be pushed back.

As of this article’s publishing, Disney has not announced any plans to bring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Disney Plus yet, but fans will have to wait until early 2023, when the film most likely lands on the streaming platform. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

The Black Panther sequel caused a worldwide phenomenon, with Disneyland Resort celebrating the film’s premiere with a series of limited-time offerings celebrating the Wakandan culture and the legacy of the Black Panther, paying a heart-stirring tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa in the first Black Panther. Disneyland Paris joined these celebrations by welcoming the new Black Panther into the Park’s Avengers Campus, along with different offerings celebrating the film.

While we wait for the debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus, you can click here to enjoy the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the streaming platform, including Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, and many more MCU films. In addition, you can stream all episodes of the latest Disney Plus original series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, I Am Groot, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision, plus the latest Marvel Studios’ Special Presentations, Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

