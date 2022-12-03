Latest Marvel Film Sparks Bizarre Request This Holiday Season

In a completely unexpected turn of events, the latest film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has sparked a bizarre request this holiday season.

It’s safe to say that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, regardless of their age, would give anything to be like their favorite heroes. To own Iron Man’s helmet, Captain America’s shield, Loki’s Scepter, Doctor Strange’s Eye of Agamotto, and even Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet is undoubtedly a dream to many fans. However, one of the latest installments from the MCU has sparked a bizarre request for this holiday season.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) premiered on November 25 exclusively on Disney+, giving fans a chance to see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) in a seasonal adventure that will make you laugh, cry and bop to some awesome tunes.

Millions of fans have enjoyed the holiday special, but one troubled parent recently shared a hilarious dilemma caused by the Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation. User u/sassHOLE666 recently posted on Reddit, sharing that their five-year-old “wants Kevin Bacon for Christmas now.”

“That’s all, that’s what he is telling Santa this week when we go see him. He wants Kevin Bacon to sing to him.” shared the parent, adding, “I’m thinking of sneaking a Kevin Bacon minifig in the Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar for him.” “That’s all, that’s what he is telling Santa this week when we go see him. He wants Kevin Bacon to sing to him.” shared the parent, adding, “I’m thinking of sneaking a Kevin Bacon minifig in the Lego Guardians of the Galaxy advent calendar for him.”

The hilarious post has gathered over 700 upvotes and 60 equally priceless comments suggesting what the parents should do to please the young fan without having to kidnap Kevin Bacon like Drax and Mantis try to do in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, including getting the child a Kevin Bacon cutout, a pillow covered in Kevin Bacon’s face, looking if Kevin Bacon is doing custom videos on Cameo or any other platform, and even commenting, “Cook some Bacon for breakfast and name it Kevin. You’re welcome.” We’re not sure if the young fan’s wish will come true in any of the creative ways the parents and fellow Redditors have in mind, but seeing the hilarious dilemma that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special caused will surely make more than one of us laugh a little

You can click here to stream The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special exclusively on Disney+.

Have you watched The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Let us know what you think of this Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation in the comments below!