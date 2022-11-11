Disney Parks are welcoming a new hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Are you ready to join her on patrol?

With the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to travel back to Wakanda and learn about the next chapter in the legacy of the Black Panther. However, with the premiere, exciting new experiences are coming to Disney Parks Worldwide, including Wakanda-inspired cuisine, art exhibitions, and of course, new characters for Guests to meet and interact with.

Disneyland Paris announced the arrival of the superhero who has taken on the legendary mantle of the Black Panther, debuting today at Avengers Campus in the Parisian Disney Park.

Découvrez à Marvel Avengers Campus le Super Héros qui reprend le rôle iconique de Black Panther” Et restez connectés pour découvrir les autres surprises que Disneyland Paris vous réserve à l’occasion de la sortie du film #BlackPanther #WakandaForever ! #AvengersCampusParis Head over to Marvel Avengers Campus to meet the Super Hero who’s taken on the iconic role of Black Panther. And stay connected to discover all the other amazing surprises Disneyland Paris has in store to mark the official release of the film #BlackPanther #WakandaForever! #AvengersCampusParis

Disneyland Paris also mentioned that the Park would be home to “other amazing surprises” to celebrate the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Inside the Magic will keep you posted about these exciting celebrations as more information becomes available.

The new Black Panther joins Mighty Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje at Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus, with more heroes surely on their way to the Parisian Park.

Disneyland Resort in California will be home to a massive celebration inspired by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, bringing the cuisine of Wakanda to Disney California Adventure, all-new merchandise offerings, and the arrival of M’Baku, leader of the Jabari Clan, inviting Guests to join in “The Way of the Jabari,” an all-new experience that will share some of the culture of the Jabari Clan through chants and percussion. However, Disneyland Resort in California has not officially announced the arrival of the Black Panther to Avengers Campus. We expect to hear the announcement later today when the Disney Parks open in California.