Disney is introducing a new character at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure ahead of the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As fans eagerly wait for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is rumored to be the longest Phase Four film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney has given them yet another reason to be excited about the latest MCU feature.

As Disney Parks (@disneyparks) announced on TikTok, M’Baku will soon make his debut in Avengers Campus, joining other heroes at Disney California Adventure.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

WAKANDA FOREVER! M’Baku will soon make his journey to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for what else is coming to Avengers Campus in celebration of #BlackPanther #WakandaForever #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure #AvengersCampus

Seeing M’Baku make the journey to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure makes us think that his character, played by Winston Duke (Us, Spenser Confidential), will play a significant part in the story of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and could even take the mantle of Black Panther. However, this remains purely speculative, and we’ll have to wait until the highly anticipated sequel premieres to learn more about the role of M’Baku in the plot.

With the debut of M’Baku, we can only imagine who else could arrive at Avengers Campus to patrol the complex or cause havoc at the California theme park. Some characters that could make the journey to meet Guests could be Shuri, Iron Heart, or Namor. However, no official announcements have been made regarding the arrival of other heroes (or villains) to Disney California Adventure. Inside the Magic will update you if any details are revealed.

While Disney did not announce an official date for the arrival of M’Baku at Disneyland Resort, stating that the character would “soon make his journey to Avengers Campus,” @Templeofgeek shared on Twitter that Disney plans to bring the character to the Park on the day Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres, November 11, 2022. This information was revealed to New York Comic Con attendees. However, Disney officials have not confirmed this information as of this article’s publishing.

With Mighty Thor making her way to Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris earlier this year, we can also assume that M’Baku will arrive at the Parisian Park soon. Disney Parks Blog stated:

And also joining the Wakandan action just in time for the new film is Disneyland Paris! More details are coming soon on how the resort is celebrating the next chapter in the Black Panther story.

Disney Parks Blog also stated that more announcements would come later this month on what’s to come for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort in celebration of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Inside the Magic will update you as more details are released.

M’Baku will join America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, Mighty Thor, and The Incredible Hulk, who have also made their debut at Avengers Campus. In addition, Guests can meet Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje, who can currently be found at the Avengers Headquarters and the Ancient Sanctum within the Avengers Campus.

Are you excited about the arrival of M’Baku at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure? Let us know in the comments below!