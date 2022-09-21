Disney Brings “Incredible” New Meet and Greet Experience to Avengers Campus

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
incredible hulk at avengers campus

Credit: Disney Parks

Disney just welcomed an incredible new Guest, who will be making a “giant” appearance at Avengers Campus for a limited time.

Guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will have the chance to meet the strongest Avenger for a limited time on a breathtaking meet-and-greet experience using Disney’s most innovative technology.

Avengers Campus
Credit: Disney

As it was announced during this year’s Disney D23 Expo, in the “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products” panel, Guests would soon be able to meet the strongest — and biggest — Avenger that has ever set foot in Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus, as The Incredible Hulk made a surprise appearance during the Marvel presentation, shocking attendees and viewers online with the size and detail of the character, who would arrive at the California theme park soon.

The Hulk on stage with Josh D'Maro and Kevin Fiege.
Credit: @Hulk on Twitter

Well, the day has arrived, as Disney Parks (@disneyparks) announced the arrival of this heroic encounter on TikTok — and across Disney Parks’ social media platforms — giving viewers a closer look at the giant character and surely blowing Marvel fans away with this all-new experience arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure today.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

FIRST LOOK! The GIANT Incredible Hulk has made his way to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park courtesy of his Quantum Suit! Catch him starting today for a limited time before he portals away! #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #CaliforniaAdventure #AvengersCampus #Hulk

@disneyparks

FIRST LOOK! The GIANT Incredible Hulk has made his way to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure park courtesy of his Quantum Suit! Catch him starting today for a limited time before he portals away! 💚💥 #Disney #DisneyParks #Disneyland #CaliforniaAdventure #AvengersCampus #Hulk

♬ original sound – Disney Parks

Disney didn’t release many details on this experience other than the fact that the Incredible Hulk would visit Avengers Campus for a limited time without mentioning any specific dates. It is unclear at the moment if The Incredible Hulk will roam Avengers Campus as other characters do or if he will make his appearance in a specific area or at certain times but having the chance to meet this giant hero is sure exciting for all the fans. Inside the Magic will update you as more details are released on this heroic encounter.

Shang Chi at Avengers Campus
Credit: Disney

The Incredible Hulk will join America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Mighty Thor, who have also made their debut at Avengers Campus. In addition, Guests can meet Iron-Man, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Thor, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, The Wasp, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and the Dora Milaje, who can currently be found at the Avengers Headquarters and the Ancient Sanctum within the Avengers Campus.

The mandalorian and baby Yoda at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

During this year’s D23 Expo, it was also announced that the Mandalorian and Grogu would also arrive at Disneyland Park in mid-November, meeting travelers visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and interacting with them. In addition, Disney California Adventure will have a complete retheming to bring San Fransokyo to life, allowing Guests to live their own Big Hero 6 adventure and even meet Baymax. No official timeline has been announced for this exciting new project, as it is still in its early stages of development. Inside the Magic will update you as more details are released on this exciting retheming.

San Fransokyo Disneyland Resort retheming Concept
Credit: Disney Parks

Would you like to visit Avengers Campus and meet the Incredible Hulk? Tell us in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!