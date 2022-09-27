‘Black Panther 2’ Might Be the Longest Phase Four MCU Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) is coming out this November, and the runtime reports have started to appear.

Phase Four has been full of outstanding MCU projects and dismal disasters. Eternals (2021) may be one of the longest MCU movies, but fans were not happy with the story and how the character barely had any connection to the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) did its best with its runtime, and fans were happy seeing Tom Holland team up with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Unlike the other MCU movies, fans happily went to see No Way Home several times in theaters. In contrast, other MCU movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), had a sharp dropoff after the first week in theaters.

Black Panther 2 has faced many obstacles but plans to release this year as the final Phase Four movie. Many fans are looking forward to Phase Five so that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can finally focus more on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror with the Multiverse Saga instead of introducing a lot of new super heroes like Phase Four did.

One thing Black Panther 2 will have to do is not only explain what Wakanda has been up to since Avengers: Endgame (2019) but also introduce fans to the new Black Panther. The movie could easily show fans several Black Panthers, but the film will probably end with one person taking on the mantle. Chadwick Boseman might have even given his blessing to the actor, reportedly replacing him before he tragically passed away.

The sequel will have a lot of things to go over, and a longer runtime makes perfect sense. Thankfully, the first reports on the runtime indicate that the movie will be 2 hours and 41 minutes long, making it the second longest MCU movie.

Both Cineplex and Regal list the runtimes, and since the movie is nearing one month before release, it won’t be surprising if the movie confirms this runtime as tickets will be available soon. Sadly, nothing is set in stone as No Way Home was initially listed as 20 minutes longer and then cut their runtime, but other movies like Thor 4 stayed with the same runtime and never changed it.

It’s hard to know if the runtime will be altered, but the current runtime makes a lot of sense due to the big-scale moments that are sure to happen in the movie. With Namor going to war against Wakanda, battle scenes will have a significant role, but the story also has to set up characters like Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams/ Iron Heart and let fans see the new Black Panther.

This will take some severe screen time if they plan to give fans a compelling story and focus on making a character-driven story rather than creating another CGI mess. Fans will have to wait and see what Marvel does with the runtime as it could easily change since they work on the movie up to the movie’s release day.

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six.