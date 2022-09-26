Black Panther’s Replacement Might Have Chadwick Boseman’s Blessing

A new interview with Leticia Wright might’ve revealed what fans already expected and let fans know what Boseman thought of his character being replaced down the road.

Ever since Chadwick Boseman passed away from cancer, fans were worried that Wakanda and Black Panther wouldn’t be seen again. While some fans desperately wanted Marvel to recast T’Challa, the studio decided to honor the actor by giving the mantle to someone else but let Boseman be the only T’Challa in the MCU.

After seeing the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), fans immediately believed that Shuri (Leticia Wright) would take the mantle. After seeing some merchandise, it seems that Marvel has almost confirmed that she will be the next Black Panther.

This doesn’t mean that other Wakandans didn’t have the mantle during the Blip since both Shuri and T’Challa were snapped away by Josh Brolin’s Thanos. Black Panther 2 will touch on what has happened to Wakanda over the past few years.

Black Panther 2 has faced several obstacles over the years, with production being halted for various reasons. Thankfully, the movie wasn’t delayed again and will release in November as the next big MCU project. Not only will Black Panther 2 be the final MCU movie in Phase Four, but it should set up several projects for the Multiverse Saga.

In an interview with Empire, Wright discussed how her relationship with Shuri as a character made her stronger and helped her heal after Boseman’s tragic passing, which is something she is very grateful for:

“Shuri’s journey has allowed me to grieve, to cry, to laugh, and to gain strength that I never thought I could ever have. Trials and tribulations make you who you are. You either fold or you get up and go again. I feel like Shuri kept looking at me every day, asking me if I was gonna fold or go again. And I just kept going until healing started to happen for me.”

She went on to share that she has always looked forward to playing Black Panther in the future and that Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman, and her all briefly touched on it while filming Black Panther (2018):

“I had a chat about it with Ryan and Chad when we were making Black Panther, and we touched on it briefly. When I realized I was playing Shuri, it was something that I really looked forward to.”

With this in mind, fans might immediately believe that Shuri will be Black Panther in the sequel, but Marvel has made a big deal of keeping this detail a secret. The comics guarantee that Shuri will be Black Panther at one time, but someone else might have a mantle for most of the film, and Shuri might take on the mantle at the end of the movie.

Chadwick Boseman knew that his character would eventually pass the mantle to someone else, and if he knew a lot about the character, then he must’ve known that Wright would be his replacement. If so, then it’s possible he was completely okay with this and wasn’t bothered by the idea of being replaced.

This is important because fans never realized that Boseman talked with both Wright and Coogler about his potential replacement, which makes it easier for some fans if Shuri takes on the mantle. After all, it’s probably what Boseman would’ve wanted.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Do you believe Leticia Wright had Chadwick’s blessing to be the next Black Panther?

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder are now on Disney+, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in theaters on November 11.