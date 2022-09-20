Marvel Might Cancel ‘Black Panther 2’s Theatrical Release In One Country

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) might not be seen by some audiences due to new laws hindering Disney from making more money.

Fans are very curious about Black Panther 2 since the movie won’t be including the titular star, Chadwick Boseman since he tragically died from cancer two years ago. Unlike other movies, Marvel still planned for his sequel to be made and to act as a “heartwrenching” tribute to the actor for his legacy in the MCU.

Wakanda will of course be the main focus and the secret nation will be very different from what fans remember. Five years later, Wakanda will have a lot more technology than last seen in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

The movie will also introduce fans to Iron Man’s reported replacement, Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams/Iron Heart. Reports claim that she will be the catalyst that launches Wakanda into war with Tenoch Huerta’s Namor and his kingdom.

Now, France might not get the movie due to their recent laws surrounding movies released. France makes it so that Disney can’t immediately place their movie on the streaming platform right after it leaves theaters meaning that Disney would either have to wait an extra year to place it on Disney+ in France or not release the movie in theaters.

According to Le Film Francais, Disney hasn’t made their final decision but is considering releasing the movie straight on Disney+ just like they did for their animated movie, Strange World (2022). Disney has shared their thoughts on the situation with a new statement regarding France’s policies on movies:

“The media timeline forces us to evaluate our theatrical releases film by film. We have not yet made a decision on the release of Black Panther.”

This means that the movie will probably end up not releasing in theaters as Marvel will probably sacrifice the amount of money at the box office in order to garner more Disney+ subscribers to see it on their streaming platform with the rest of the world.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters on November 11, 2022.

Do you think Black Panther 2‘s theatrical released will be canceled in France? Let us know what you think!

