Marvel Announces New ‘Iron Man’ Project Without Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel has officially announced a new project with the fan-favorite super hero, Iron Man, but this time Robert Downey Jr. won’t be attached to the project.

After being in the MCU for eleven years, Robert Downey Jr. made the heroic sacrifice and snapped Thanos and his army into dust and died from his wounds. Despite finding peace and being able to leave the franchise, Marvel didn’t plan to stop using Iron Man in the MCU.

Fans already have heard of new series such as Ironheart and Armor Wars dedicated to exploring a world without Iron Man and finding his replacement, but these series have been announced for a while now. Today, Marvel announced a new video game set to be a “love letter” to the super hero.

Electronic Arts and Motive will work hard on the project since fans haven’t had an Iron Man game for over a decade. The game studio already promises to deliver a story fans haven’t seen before, but the game won’t be connected to the MCU so fans who love the MCU but don’t like video games won’t be missing out.

Unfortunately, Iron Man only became popular due to Robert Downey Jr.’s charisma and fantastic acting leading to thousands of fans loving the super hero. Before RDJ, Iron Man wasn’t considered a top tier super hero in Marvel Comics, but that changed after Iron Man (2008) with the actor’s performance making fans love the character instantly.

Whoever becomes the voice actor for the iconic super hero will not only have a lot of pressure but will probably not be able to live up to the high expectation from fans.

Any voice actor is almost doomed to take on the role due to the love fans have for RDJ’s Iron Man, but this new video game will try its hardest to see if another person can take on the mantle.

In EA’s announcement, Bill Roseman, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games shared how he was excited for Motive Studios to finally be able to explore their “original vision” with Iron Man:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

If anything, fans can expect a new take on the beloved super hero, but don’t expect to see RDJ’s performance influence the super hero as it seems that Marvel wishes to take a fresh start with the super hero based on what Olivier Proulx, one of the executive producers said:

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is in pre-production and it’ll be years away from release. When the video game launches, fans will already have Iron Man replaced in the MCU in either Armor Wars or Ironheart, and also a new Tony Stark in video games meaning that RDJ’s Tony Stark will probably be a distant memory at that point.

What are your thoughts on the Iron Man game? Let us know what you think!