Disney Responds to Backlash Over New Marvel Plans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ended Phase Three in dramatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame, saying goodbye to Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America.

This led to the beginning of Phase Four with the Disney+ Original WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) back in 2021.

Following that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) starring Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire all as their own separate, Multiversal version of Peter Parker, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and recently, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) with Chris Hemsworth (Thor Odinson) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor) were all released

Now, as Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wraps things up with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) this August and Chadwick Boseman’s send-off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) this November, many fans were left upset with new plans revealed for the studio, particularly the introduction of a controversial character.

During the D23 Expo, Marvel announced that Israeli actress Shira Haas had been cast as the character Sabra in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order.

However, the inclusion of Sabra– an Israeli, a mutant, and an agent of the Mossad– has many Palestinian fans upset by the decision.

The announced plan received backlash all over social media and, because of this, Disney issued a statement to The New York Times, saying that it would be “taking a new approach” with the character.

“While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics. They are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago.”

The film is set to release in 2024. It will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Captain America) as Chris Evans (Steve Rogers) passed the shield onto his friend in Avengers: Endgame, as well as Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.

MCU Phase Five kicks off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd (Ant-Man/Scott Lang) and Evangeline Lilly (Janet van Dyne/ The Wasp) on February 17, 2023. The final James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 with Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will be released on May 5, 2023 and The Marvels, a direct sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and newcomer Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), is set to debut on July 28, 2023.

