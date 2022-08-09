Marvel Almost Set ‘Endgame’ Up to Fail

Unsurprisingly, the VFX teams for Avengers: Endgame (2019) had a large burden, but nobody would’ve expected that Marvel failed to notify the workers that they had changed the release date for the movie.

Over the past few months, more VFX artists have continued to come forward and admit that Marvel Studios isn’t the best company to work for when it comes to visual effects. Part of the reason has been the high demand causing VFX artists to be overworked and underpaid, leading to many workers leaving the industry.

Sure, Marvel fans have been complaining about some of the VFX for MCU movies in Phase Four or the Disney+ series, but no one would’ve expected that Disney shorted the VFX team a whole month by changing the release date for Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Endgame was the culmination of 11 years of Marvel movies. It was the biggest MCU event, and fans were eager to see how the story would end after the shocking ending of Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Sadly, sources share that the VFX team didn’t learn that Endgame was releasing earlier until the press release happened:

When Marvel moved forward the release date of ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’, they forgot to tell the VFX teams behind the film. “So we found out from a press release that we had one less month to work on all these shots.”

When Marvel moved forward the release date of ‘AVENGERS: ENDGAME’, they forgot to tell the VFX teams behind the film. “So we found out from a press release that we had one less month to work on all these shots.” (Source: https://t.co/uFVG1qPCHW) pic.twitter.com/udJ6NFni0g — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 9, 2022

This meant that the team responsible for making sure the biggest Marvel movie looked good had no idea they had a shorter timeline until everyone else learned about it. Based on other interviews, it’s not shocking that the VFX team had no idea.

Marvel has become one of the hardest companies to work for due to the unpredictable workload and the tight schedules forcing employees constantly to work overtime and face a lot of stress. Another sad fact is that VFX teams barely make enough to pay for their expenses, so the companies don’t end up making much money while Disney continues to make billions of dollars.

This system has to be reworked, but it’s still shocking that Endgame suffered from this. If the VFX team had more time and workers, then it could’ve been possible to make the re-release of Endgame more enjoyable for fans, as the deleted scene of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk could’ve been further along in the VFX production.

When fans went to see the movie again and saw the deleted scene, it was disappointing to have an unfinished scene shown as the main incentive for fans to return to the theaters. Knowing how overworked and stressed the team must’ve been, it makes sense why the team didn’t get the scene close to being done for the second viewing.

Hopefully, things will change, and Marvel will be kinder to the teams they hire for their VFX work, but fans are unsure if this will ever change due to how many MCU movies are made yearly.

Do you think Endgame needed more time for VFX work? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 18. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.