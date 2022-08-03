Disney+ Changes MCU Timeline AGAIN to Include Forgotten Marvel Movie

in Marvel

tim roth as emil blonsky aka the abomination

Disney+ changes the MCU timeline once again to add a forgotten Marvel movie.

robert downey jr as tony stark iron man marvel
For the most part, the MCU has every movie released in chronological order, but some of the MCU movies have broken the mold and are set in the past or later in the MCU. With Avengers: Endgame (2019) going five years into the future, fans have needed a timeline to know when a certain MCU project takes place.

Not all MCU projects are owned by Disney, making it hard to know when certain MCU projects occur. Spider-Man and the Hulk are owned by different companies meaning that Disney doesn’t get the streaming rights for those characters, making it harder for fans watching on Disney+ to know the correct timeline.

Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man fixing his suit
According to Reddit user u/Alegna94, Disney+ in Japan and Spain places The Incredible Hulk (2009) as the fifth MCU movie in the timeline. Despite being the second MCU movie released, both Iron Man movies are set before the events of Edward Norton’s Hulk alongside Chris Evan’s Captain America: The First Avenger (2009) and Captain Marvel (2018).

Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
Here’s the list of all 34 MCU projects in chronological order:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The First Avenger
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  13. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  14. Ant-Man
  15. Captain America: Civil War
  16. Black Widow
  17. Black Panther
  18. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  19. Doctor Strange
  20. Thor: Ragnarok
  21. Ant-Man and the Wasp
  22. Avengers: Infinity War
  23. Avengers: Endgame
  24. Loki
  25. What If…?
  26. WandaVision
  27. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  28. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  29. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  30. Eternals
  31. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  32. Hawkeye
  33. Moon Knight
  34. Ms. Marvel
Edward Norton as Hulk
The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

What are your thoughts about this change to the MCU timeline? Let us know in the comments section below!

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 18. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with  Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.

