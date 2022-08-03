Disney+ Changes MCU Timeline AGAIN to Include Forgotten Marvel Movie

Disney+ changes the MCU timeline once again to add a forgotten Marvel movie.

For the most part, the MCU has every movie released in chronological order, but some of the MCU movies have broken the mold and are set in the past or later in the MCU. With Avengers: Endgame (2019) going five years into the future, fans have needed a timeline to know when a certain MCU project takes place.

Not all MCU projects are owned by Disney, making it hard to know when certain MCU projects occur. Spider-Man and the Hulk are owned by different companies meaning that Disney doesn’t get the streaming rights for those characters, making it harder for fans watching on Disney+ to know the correct timeline.

According to Reddit user u/Alegna94, Disney+ in Japan and Spain places The Incredible Hulk (2009) as the fifth MCU movie in the timeline. Despite being the second MCU movie released, both Iron Man movies are set before the events of Edward Norton’s Hulk alongside Chris Evan’s Captain America: The First Avenger (2009) and Captain Marvel (2018).

Here’s the list of all 34 MCU projects in chronological order:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The First Avenger Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and the Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If…? WandaVision The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Ms. Marvel

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 18. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.