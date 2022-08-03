‘She-Hulk’ Trailer Full of Lies, Gaslights Fans with “Fake” Daredevil

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18, 2022. It will follow Bruce Banner/Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) cousin as she learns to control her new powers and deal with the legal issues of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) and superpowered villains like Titania (Jameela Jamil) and Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth).

And while it has been confirmed that Charlie Cox will appear as Marvel’s other lawyer Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk, fans may have been misled to think that he made an appearance in the trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con.

A new theory first seen on TikTok posited by user Sir_Superhero posits that because the trailer never shows Marvel fan’s the face of the man in the classic red and yellow suit, which first appeared in In Daredevil #1 ( April 1964) designed by Bill Everett, However, it could be a misdirect.

In the video, Sir_Superhero breaks down his “crackpot” theory saying:

“In the latest She-Hulk trailer we saw Daredevil appear, which makes sense because Matt Murdock’s a lawyer and Jen Walters is also a lawyer. But we saw Daredevil in his yellow suit and we also never actually saw his face, which got me and a bunch of other people thinking. See this yellow suit is pretty iconic to the character but Matt Murdock is actually not the other person to have worn it. There is also Dennis Dunphy also known as Demolition Man and also otherwise known as more commonly as just D-Man.”

Who is D-Man?

Dennis Dunphy first appeared in Marvel Comics in Thing #28 (June 1985) by Mike Carlin and Ron Wilson. He was a college football player who was obsessed with superheroes and the Avengers. However, when failed to transition from the college level to professional football, he then made a deal with the Power Broker to enhance his strength.

The Power Broker recently debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, with Sharon Carter/Agent 13 (Emily Van Camp) stepping into the role. Marvel fans have been wondering when she could pop up again, perhaps in the recently announced Thunderbolts film, but she may have a secret influence in She-Hulk if it is D-Man and not Daredevil in the trailer.

In Marvel Comics, Demolition Man was able to break free of Power Broker’s control, teamed up with Steve Rogers/Captain America, and created a costume based on those of Daredevil and Wolverine. Throughout his comic book history, he would work with and against the Avengers before being killed by Sharon Carter when he was mind-controlled by Hydra to become Scourge. Dunphy was later revived by a boy wishing to summon a demon and bonded with the symbiote Rage.

If the ­She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer is misleading fans and the red and yellow suit figure is Demolition Man/D-Man, he might be impersonating Daredevil just like Benjamin ‘Agent Dex’ Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) did on Netflix’s Daredevil series. And this could be what pulls Matt Murdock into the story.

More on She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao as head writer. It is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, Jessica Gao, Wendy Jacobson, and Jennifer Booth. The cast includes Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Ginger Gonzaga (Nikki Ramos), Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Marvel officially describes the MCU’s first sitcom as:

“In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

Charlie Cox is confirmed to appear in the series as Daredevil, but this theory sheds doubt on if he is the one in the trailer. Matt Murdock will return later in the Marvel Universe with appearances in the Hawkeye spin-off Echo (coming to Disney+ Summer 2023) starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo and in the Marvel Studios Daredevil reboot (coming Spring 2024).

Let us know in the comment if you think the She-Hulk trailer has Demolition Man or Daredevil.