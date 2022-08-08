Tom Hiddleston Set to Marry ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Star

in Marvel

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
zawe ashton (left) and brie larson (right) posing with their arms around each other behind the scenes of the marvels

Credit: Brie Larson/Instagram

Tom Hiddleston debuted as Loki — the mischievous brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — in Thor (2011).

Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Credit: Marvel Studio

Related: MCU Secret Divulged, RDJ DID Play Iron Man After Official Exit

He has since gone on to appear in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), deleted scenes from Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Hiddleston also has his own Disney+ Original series, Loki — which is gearing up for a second season of Multiversal adventures with Hiddleston, Sophia di Martino (Sylvie), and Owen Wilson (Agent Morbius M. Morbius).

sophia di martino as lady loki sylvie (left) and tom hiddleston as loki (right) in loki series on disney plus
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: ‘Loki’ Star Received Warning Texts From Kevin Feige’s “Burner Phone”

The Midnight In Paris star also voiced the God of Mischief in several episodes of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?

Now, Hiddleston, who is notoriously private about his personal life, appears to be set to tie the knot with another Marvel Cinematic Universe star. He is seemingly marrying Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), who is reportedly starring as the villain in Captain Marvel 2, officially titled The Marvels (2023).

Zawe Ashton in Velvet Buzzsaw
Credit: Netflix

The duo have been romantically linked since 2020, though they do not frequently publicize their relationship. According to one report regarding their purported engagement:

Hiddleston and Ashton, who co-starred as husband and wife in the West End production of Betrayal in London in 2019, were reported to have been congratulated by close friends from the industry on their engagement during the 2022 British Academy Television Awards on Sunday, March 13. This comes after Ashton was seen sporting a diamond ring to the event in London.

Zawe Ashton
Credit: Zawe Ashton Instagram

Related: Fans Decry Title of ‘Captain America 4’ For Racist Origins

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) previously hinted at Ashton’s upcoming MCU role in a December 2021 Instagram post. Larson’s caption read:

Marvel fans, start your theories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

Related: ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Finale Is MCU’s First”Rotten” Episode

The Marvels is currently slated for a June 10, 2023 release date. In addition to Larson and Ashton, the Marvel movie is set to star Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel).

What do you think about Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton getting married?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the seven series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel— on Disney+ anytime.

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon.

Be the first to comment!