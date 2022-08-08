Tom Hiddleston Set to Marry ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Star

Tom Hiddleston debuted as Loki — the mischievous brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) — in Thor (2011).

He has since gone on to appear in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), deleted scenes from Avengers: Age of Ultron (2014), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Hiddleston also has his own Disney+ Original series, Loki — which is gearing up for a second season of Multiversal adventures with Hiddleston, Sophia di Martino (Sylvie), and Owen Wilson (Agent Morbius M. Morbius).

The Midnight In Paris star also voiced the God of Mischief in several episodes of Marvel Studios’ first animated series, What If…?

Now, Hiddleston, who is notoriously private about his personal life, appears to be set to tie the knot with another Marvel Cinematic Universe star. He is seemingly marrying Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), who is reportedly starring as the villain in Captain Marvel 2, officially titled The Marvels (2023).

The duo have been romantically linked since 2020, though they do not frequently publicize their relationship. According to one report regarding their purported engagement:

Hiddleston and Ashton, who co-starred as husband and wife in the West End production of Betrayal in London in 2019, were reported to have been congratulated by close friends from the industry on their engagement during the 2022 British Academy Television Awards on Sunday, March 13. This comes after Ashton was seen sporting a diamond ring to the event in London. Related: Fans Decry Title of ‘Captain America 4’ For Racist Origins

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) previously hinted at Ashton’s upcoming MCU role in a December 2021 Instagram post. Larson’s caption read:

Marvel fans, start your theories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

The Marvels is currently slated for a June 10, 2023 release date. In addition to Larson and Ashton, the Marvel movie is set to star Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel).

What do you think about Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton getting married?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the seven series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel— on Disney+ anytime.