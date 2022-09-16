‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr. Returning to MCU, Reports Say

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all, at least according to reports.

Even though the actor has starred in other blockbusters, including Sherlock Holmes (2009), Tropic Thunder (2008), and Dolittle (2020), he really became a household name due to his character Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Tony Stark, Downey Jr. starred in Iron Man (2008), made an appearance in The Incredible Hulk (2008), and then went on to reprise his role in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

As Downey Jr. has looked to move forward with his career following his time with Disney and Marvel– of course, fans still have theories of ways he could still be involved in the MCU in the future– it seems he may not actually be done with the MCU at all.

Popular Twitter account @MCUSource recently shared that there are rumors rumbling that RDJ could be returning to be the voice of Tony Stark/Iron Man in the upcoming season of What If…?

RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr. will be voicing Tony Stark/#IronMan in #WhatIf Season 2!

The Second Season of What If…? was announced in December 2019. It is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in early 2023 and will consist of nine episodes.

The MCU ended Phase Three in dramatic fashion with Avengers: Endgame, essentially saying goodbye to Downey Jr. as well as Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. This led to the beginning of Phase Four with the Disney+ Original WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany (Vision) back in 2021.

Now, as Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wraps things up with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) this August and Chadwick Boseman’s send-off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) this November, fans are looking forward to Phase 5 of the universe, which kicks off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd (Ant-Man/Scott Lang) and Evangeline Lilly (Janet van Dyne/ The Wasp) on February 17, 2023. The final James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 with Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will be released on May 5, 2023 and The Marvels, a direct sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and newcomer Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), is set to debut on July 28, 2023.

