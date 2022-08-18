Robert Downey Jr. Movie Shelved Indefinitely, “Too Uncomfortable” to Be Released

A highly-anticipated movie starring Robert Downey Jr. has remained on the shelf unreleased because of its sensitive nature.

Even though the star has starred in other blockbusters, including Sherlock Holmes (2009), Tropic Thunder (2008), and Dolittle (2020), he really became a household name due to his work as Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Tony Stark, Downey Jr. starred in Iron Man (2008), made an appearance in The Incredible Hulk (2008), and then went on to reprise his role in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

As Downey Jr. has looked to move forward with his career following his time with Disney and Marvel– of course, fans still have theories of ways he could still be involved in the MCU in the future– it seems that one comedy starring RDJ with Jamie Foxx will remain on the shelf for the time being.

All-Star Weekend stars Foxx and Jeremy Piven as two best friends who win tickets to the annual NBA event. Their characters take a road trip to Los Angeles to attend the All-Star Game, but their journey is upended by a handful of wacky characters, including Downey Jr., who starred as a Mexican man in, while one of Foxx’s multiple roles was allegedly a white racist cop.

Though many comedy fans were hoping to see the movie released soon, Foxx said that it will remain unreleased for the time being.

“It’s been tough with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy,” Foxx told CinemaBlend when asked when fans might be able to see “All-Star Weekend” released. “We’re trying to break open the sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again… We hope to keep them laughing and run them right into ‘All-Star Weekend’ because we were definitely going for it.”

According to a report by Variety, Foxx defended the decision to cast Downey Jr. in the role back in 2017.

“I called Robert, I said, ‘I need you to play a Mexican.’ I said, ‘S***, you played the Black dude [in ‘Tropic Thunder’] and you killed that s***.’ We got to be able to do characters.”

For the time being, however, it seems the sensitive content from the movie will keep it on the shelf indefinitely.

