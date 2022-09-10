Magic vs. Technology to Take Center Stage In Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ Spinoff

Marvel will be shaking up the traditional MCU formula with Ironheart as the spinoff will include a villain with magical powers.

Anthony Ramos was known to have a large role in the series and was rumored to be The Hood, a magical villain, and now fans know this to be true. Dominque Thorne’s Riri Williams/Ironheart will use her new technology and have a challenge unlike anything else because her new equipment might not be enough against The Hood’s magic.

Most of the time, Marvel has strayed away from mixing technology and magic into the same project unless it was an Avengers movie. Fans can expect a unique threat because The Hood isn’t any minor villain. Sure, he might not be well-known like Kang the Conqueror, but The Hood might help Kingpin reclaim New York for his criminal enterprise.

The news of The Hood officially being in Ironheart was shared online after being revealed at D23:

Anthony Ramos will play The Hood in Ironheart #D23 #D23Expo #D23Expo2022

This means that The Hood might not only be a good villain for the new hero but will also have a role potentially helping Wilson Fisk, meaning the villain might appear in Echo, Daredevil: Born Again and even other series focused on “street level” super heroes.

Fans will see Thorne first appear as Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) due to the character working with Leticia Wright’s Shuri. Ironheart will reportedly anger Namor, and his kingdom will end up fighting Wakanda due to some device that she creates.

Anyways, Ramos was confirmed to have a large role in the MCU, and being The Hood will be fun for fans to see as most “street-level” villains don’t use magic, but the villain got his after stealing from a Nsanti demon.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the biggest MCU movie.