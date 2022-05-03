‘Black Panther 2’ Is Marvel’s “Heartwrenching” Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler‘s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther 2 has persevered through some of the hardest challenges any MCU film has ever faced. The MCU movie was first put on hold after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death in August 2020, COVID 19 shutting down production, script rewrites, and injuries delaying some of the production. Despite all these hurdles, Marvel plans to release the film in November.

Before fans can return to Wakanda, Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) will release in theaters this July.

While new details about the upcoming MCU movie are scarce, Danai Gurira (Okoye) shared some new details to Variety about the movie:

“Listen, we poured everything we had into it, and we hope that you experience that and that it resonates for everybody the way it does for us. It tells a very heartwrenching story, and that is all I can say.”

The Black Panther 2 team has definitely been working hard on the film as the movie hasn’t been delayed due to all the pauses in production meaning that the team has been spending extra time making sure the movie is ready for fans. Gurira made it clear that the team made sure this movie was their own tribute to Boseman as the movie is a loving tribute to the beloved actor:

“I think beautifully, and I’m very thankful for how our amazing director/writer handled that. It’s all about him, and for all of us, it’s all an outpouring to love and to honor him.”

Many fans wonder who will be the next Black Panther in the movie. Some believe that Shuri (Leticia Wright) will take over as the new super hero for Wakanda, but Marvel has kept this secret under wraps for a good reason. While some footage of the movie was shown at CinemaCon, fans will have to wait for any new details to arise later this year when Marvel releases a trailer.

