‘Black Panther 2’ Villain Teases New Connection to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor reveals that his character will greatly respect Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa despite going to war with Wakanda in the sequel.

For months, rumors have claimed that Tenoch Huerta was playing Namor and that the anti-hero would serve as the antagonist for the movie. After seeing the teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), fans can tell that Atlanteans and Wakandans will be going to war.

This isn’t new for Marvel, as Atlantis and Wakanda have always been rivals in the comics. Still, Black Panther and Namor did manage to have a good relationship since Namor values honor very highly. Rumors for Black Panther 2 indicate that Ironheart might cause the war between Wakanda and Atlantis, and since T’Challa isn’t there, war will break out.

In a recent interview at San Diego Comic-Con, Huerta confesses that he is happy that his character, Namor, has a “deep admiration” for T’Challa as the actor admits that he admires Boseman for all of his work:

“Well, my character, and personally, it is fun, because my character has a deep admiration for Black Panther… T’Challa… But, me as an actor and as a simple human being, what Chadwick means: so powerful, so deep, it’s extraordinary. And it’s… Yeah, it’s a big inspiration. So, in different levels, in the fiction and the real life, [to] be part of this and feel his presence… through the legacy, through the people who [were] involved in this project is fantastic. As I mentioned a moment before, it’s like his shadow is in the wall. So you line the shadow, and then you put a lot of colors, and music, and love, and you are part of that because it’s your colors as well. You know, your culture, your music is there, and it’s beautiful [to] be part of that, you know what I mean?”

This could mean that Huerta and T’Challa have met in the past, and the movie could have a flashback with Namor being saved by Black Panther or fighting alongside the character. Either way, having Namor know T’Challa and have a strong memory of the hero wouldn’t hurt Boseman’s legacy by having a stunt double stand-in as T’Challa.

This would help cement Namor’s relationship with T’Challa, but fans will have to see what Coogler has in store when the movie releases in November.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 18. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.