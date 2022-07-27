‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer Reveals Too Much, Exposes Major Twist

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) is the final installment in Phase Four of the MCU, and the teaser trailer may have revealed too much.

With Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, fans were concerned about how Marvel could make a sequel to Black Panther without the titular actor. It wasn’t easy as the filming and production faced several setbacks.

Ryan Coogler managed not only to honor Boseman’s legacy but create a story worth telling with Wakanda as they will be facing Atlanteans under the command of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor. Rumors around Namor appearing in Black Panther 2 have been circulating for months, so it wasn’t a surprise to see Wakanda’s main conflict will be with Atlantis.

Yet, Black Panther 2 spent some time showcasing a different enemy in the trailer. A floating facility is shown to be swarmed by military personnel taking innocent Wakandans hostage. While these could be pirates or even the low-level enemies shown in like the opening scene, it feels odd to see them have a focus in the trailer.

Namor wouldn’t hire the soldiers for dirty work due to his tense relationship with Atlantis — Atlanteans despise humans, and Namor is half-human. The Sub Mariner might not even be the real villain as he is always seen in the comics as an anti-hero, but never a true villain. So the real question would be who hired these soldiers to attack Wakandans?

The answer might be Doctor Doom. The iconic villain has been an antagonist who has attacked Wakanda before in the comics in stories like Doomwars. He will likely be using Namor to weaken Wakanda and then be able to steal Vibranium for himself.

In the comics, Vibranium makes Doom very powerful, almost to the point where he is unstoppable. Other rumors indicate that Doom will be revealed in a post-credit scene which would make sense as Wakanda Forever might end with Namor not knowing he was manipulated. Doom might steal the Vibranium secretly without Namor knowing he was even there.

The military personnel in the trailer feel like an odd addition to the movie. Still, it might be foreshadowing Doom’s connection to the movie or just be nothing relevant for Marvel fans other than to show the Dora Milaje in action.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Do you think Black Panther 2 will include Doctor Doom as the real villain? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.