Marvel Makes Historic Change to ‘Black Panther’ Ahead Sequel Debut

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most beloved franchises in history, and any change to source material can cause quite a stir amongst fans. A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) change to Atlantis is turning some heads.

Every Marvel was blown away by the pure beauty of the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler seems to be promising quite the adventure for audiences, and none of the scenes seem lackluster.

In his MCU debut, Namor is set to make a splash in the Marvel collection, but his world of Atlantis has changed for good:

#Marvel is changing the name of #Atlantis in #BlackPantherWakandaForever.

Atlantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now officially titled Talocan, an underwater kingdom protected by Namor the Sub-

In the wake of DC’s Aquaman (2018) and actor Jason Momoa’s insanely successful franchise, Marvel Studios has officially changed the title of its Atlantis kingdom to Talocan, distinguishing a difference between the underwater world shared in both entities.

Nonetheless, given that this is a change in adaptation and Marvel is not entirely erasing the word “Atlantis” from the Marvel Comics, fans were quick to give their reactions:

actually changing something in "Adaptation" doesn't matter, as long as the change works in the context of the world story. — 〰️𝐒pectrum ✴️ (@LSelviansyah) July 26, 2022

Another fan writes:

To separate Namor from Aquaman. Basing Namor’s culture as an ancient Aztec underwater civilization is a cool concept (plus gives him and his society a cool design.) Also Gives some long needed Latino representation in the MCU — PA1EBOOOOY (@Pa1eboy) July 26, 2022

Another fan shares:

That's fine since it helps differentiate it from DC's Atlantis. Now you won't have many people confusing the two. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) July 26, 2022

With Namor taking the position of the main villain of Wakanda Forever, it’s clear that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will be forced to take the mantle of the Black Panther in honor of her brother, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and defend her nation.

Nonetheless, the Talocan ruler will stop at nothing to ensure that his kingdom remains safe from the exploits of the world.

Official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.

