Marvel Makes Historic Change to ‘Black Panther’ Ahead Sequel Debut

in Marvel

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the most beloved franchises in history, and any change to source material can cause quite a stir amongst fans. A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) change to Atlantis is turning some heads.

Letitia Wright as Black Panther (left)
Credit: Marvel Studios

Every Marvel was blown away by the pure beauty of the new teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler seems to be promising quite the adventure for audiences, and none of the scenes seem lackluster.

In his MCU debut, Namor is set to make a splash in the Marvel collection, but his world of Atlantis has changed for good:

#Marvel is changing the name of #Atlantis in #BlackPantherWakandaForever.

Atlantis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now officially titled Talocan, an underwater kingdom protected by Namor the Sub-

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Credit: Marvel Studios

In the wake of DC’s Aquaman (2018) and actor Jason Momoa’s insanely successful franchise, Marvel Studios has officially changed the title of its Atlantis kingdom to Talocan, distinguishing a difference between the underwater world shared in both entities.

Nonetheless, given that this is a change in adaptation and Marvel is not entirely erasing the word “Atlantis” from the Marvel Comics, fans were quick to give their reactions:

actually changing something in “Adaptation” doesn’t matter, as long as the change works in the context of the world story.

Another fan writes:

To separate Namor from Aquaman.

Basing Namor’s culture as an ancient Aztec underwater civilization is a cool concept (plus gives him and his society a cool design.)

Also Gives some long needed Latino representation in the MCU

Another fan shares:

That’s fine since it helps differentiate it from DC’s Atlantis. Now you won’t have many people confusing the two.

With Namor taking the position of the main villain of Wakanda Forever, it’s clear that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will be forced to take the mantle of the Black Panther in honor of her brother, King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and defend her nation.

Nonetheless, the Talocan ruler will stop at nothing to ensure that his kingdom remains safe from the exploits of the world.

Official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis

‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’ follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’Challa’s death and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.

Angela Bassett as Ramonda
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Marvel should have made this change to Atlantis? Comment below!

