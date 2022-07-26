New ‘Black Panther’ Project Reportedly Ditches T’Challa’s Return

A new Marvel project is reportedly ditching T’Challa for a brand new Black Panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) has a lot of fans excited to see Wakanda and Atlantis fight this November, with Tenoch Huerta’s Namor reportedly as the villain. Fans are wondering who might be the new Black Panther, but there’s a rumor that Marvel might be honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy with a new iteration of the Black Panther.

Reports indicate that Electronic Arts (EA) is reportedly working on a new project with Black Panther, which will be an open-world game, according to a recent leak from @Nibellion:

Grubb: a Black Panther game is in development – titled Project Rainier – developed by the new studio headlined by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens & published by EA – open-world single-player game where the player becomes the new BP – early in development https://twitch.tv/giantbomb

Grubb: a Black Panther game is in development – titled Project Rainier

– developed by the new studio headlined by ex-Monolith VP Kevin Stephens & published by EA

– open-world single-player game where the player becomes the new BP

– early in developmenthttps://t.co/g7qvCDbcq9 pic.twitter.com/IpRPqQrnji — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 25, 2022

While fans would’ve thought they would be able to play as T’Challa in the game, the studio is reportedly planning to make the player the new Black Panther instead. This will probably be a controversial move as fans won’t like that anyone can be the next Black Panther.

This decision might backfire for the game, but it’s also possible that EA will instead allow players to play as T’Challa instead. Right now, the Black Panther game won’t release anytime soon, so fans will just have to wait and see what EA has in store for Marvel fans.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Do you want to play as T’Challa in a Black Panther video game? Let us know what you think!

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the best MCU movie.