MCU Fans Should Prepare For More Phase Six Announcements Coming Soon

While San Diego Comic-Con gave fans severals of movies and Disney+ series to look forward to, fans still know that D23 is supposed to reveal more projects.

Marvel forgot to add Don Cheadle’s Armor Wars to the roster for Phase Five or Six and didn’t mention anything about the X-Men. D23 was originally rumored to be when Marvel shared a lot of major announcements, but it’s hard to say how Marvel could top the number of announcements made at SDCC during their Hall H panel.

It’s fair to say that they might reveal some of the casts for the Fantastic Four movie and perhaps even show fans some of the cast for The Mutants movie rumored to be in production. Fans might be happy with the news, but the X-Men has been one of the most highly-anticipated super hero teams to join the MCU.

After Fox merged with Disney, fans have been waiting to see what Marvel will do with the X-Men and Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool. On top of this, fans should know that several more trademarked titles have surfaced, with some of them not being seen at the comic-con panel.

These titles could easily appear as new announcements for Phase Six, such as Eternity Wars and Midnight Suns, which would be great to see. During the panel, Feige did have 8 untitled projects with release dates on the screen, letting fans know that Phase Six will have some more surprises.

These untitled projects might be Disney+ series or movies. The trademarked titles could be used for some of these Phase Six projects, but it’s also possible that some of these are titles for some of Marvel’s upcoming comic events.

It’s hard to know, but do expect more news to drop at D23 because the X-Men should debut before Avengers: Secret Wars (2025), or else Marvel will be redoing an iconic crossover event. It’s a great time to be a Marvel fan as fans finally know what to expect from Marvel for the next couple of years.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Phase Four might be coming to a close, but MCU fans have a lot to look forward to with Phase Five and Phase Six. On Disney+, you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+ with Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released on November 11.