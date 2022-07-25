Kevin Feige Reveals Who He Wants to Star As Ghost Rider

After announcing all of the MCU projects for Phase Five, fans were hoping to see something with Ghost Rider, but Feige at least shares who he wants to play Ghost Rider.

It’s been a long since fans have seen Ghost Rider on the big screen. Nicolas Cage last played the iconic anti-hero in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011). Fans got to see the super hero appear again in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with a new iteration of the character with Gabriel Luna as Robbie Keyes instead of Johnny Blaze.

There have been a few different characters who have been Ghost Rider over the past few decades, but Marvel hasn’t brought any of them into the MCU. Fans have wondered who might play the character with rumors of a Midnight Sons project coming in Phase Six.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus hoped he would have a chance, but it seems that Ryan Gosling will be the actor most likely to star as the iconic biker with a vengeance. In a recent interview, Feige quickly shared his thoughts on Ghost Rider, confirming he would love to see Gosling be the MCU’s Ghost Rider:

Ghost Rider might not show up in the MCU anytime soon, as Feige didn’t say they had an actor already playing the role. Ghost Rider will likely appear in 2025 and could potentially show up as late as 2026, which is very far away for Marvel fans. Phase Six will likely give the hero his own Disney+ series or movie, but that could be in 2024 or as late as 2026.

Hopefully, fans will get to see the iconic character sooner, as the Midnight Sons would be such a fun project to introduce the hero into the MCU.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

