Ryan Gosling Debunks Marvel Rumor, Reportedly “Wants to Play” HUGE Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding like never before with the Multiverse, and now actor Ryan Gosling is eyeing an iconic character.

Any actor can join the Marvel collection, especially after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), introducing John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and the Illuminati.

With fan castings landing Krasinski his new Marvel role, it’s clear that Kevin Feige is listening to pop culture when they decide which actor should play a new character.

Even though The Walking Dead alum Norman Reedus is the apple of every Marvel fan’s eye as Ghost Rider, Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, The Big Short) is reportedly eyeing the iconic character:

Ryan Gosling debunks rumors that he is playing #Nova in the MCU The character he wants to play is Ghost Rider

MTV News Josh Horowitz has reportedly sat down with La La Land (2016) star Ryan Gosling to “debunk” Marvel casting rumors concerning the upcoming Nova series.

In a twist of events, Horowitz shared on Twitter that Ryan Gosling disclosed to him that he wants to add Ghost Rider to his acting catalog:

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER

While MTV has yet to release their exclusive interview with Ryan Gosling, Josh Horowitz claimsJohnathon Blaze/Ghost Rider is Ryan Gosling’s dream Marvel casting.

Nonetheless, please take this information incredibly lightly until MTV releases their interview with Ryan Gosling, and fans can see what the Drive (2011) actor thinks about the MCU and the possibility of potentially joining the next phase of Marvel.

With Ryan Gosling appearing alongside Margot Robbie as Ken the Barbie doll in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the Hollywood world is in The Notebook (2004) actor’s palm.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

