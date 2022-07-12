Ryan Gosling Debunks Marvel Rumor, Reportedly “Wants to Play” HUGE Character

in Marvel

Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider

Credit: Marvel Studios (left) / Focus Features (right)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding like never before with the Multiverse, and now actor Ryan Gosling is eyeing an iconic character.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone
Credit: Lionsgate

Any actor can join the Marvel collection, especially after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), introducing John Krasinski as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and the Illuminati.

With fan castings landing Krasinski his new Marvel role, it’s clear that Kevin Feige is listening to pop culture when they decide which actor should play a new character.

Ryan Gosling
Credit: Focus Features

Even though The Walking Dead alum Norman Reedus is the apple of every Marvel fan’s eye as Ghost Rider, Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049, The Big Short) is reportedly eyeing the iconic character:

Ryan Gosling debunks rumors that he is playing #Nova in the MCU

The character he wants to play is Ghost Rider

MTV News Josh Horowitz has reportedly sat down with La La Land (2016) star Ryan Gosling to “debunk” Marvel casting rumors concerning the upcoming Nova series.

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian in 'La La Land
Credit: Lionsgate

In a twist of events, Horowitz shared on Twitter that Ryan Gosling disclosed to him that he wants to add Ghost Rider to his acting catalog:

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews
But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.

Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER

While MTV has yet to release their exclusive interview with Ryan Gosling, Josh Horowitz claimsJohnathon Blaze/Ghost Rider is Ryan Gosling’s dream Marvel casting.

Nonetheless, please take this information incredibly lightly until MTV releases their interview with Ryan Gosling, and fans can see what the Drive (2011) actor thinks about the MCU and the possibility of potentially joining the next phase of Marvel.

Ryan Gosling in 'The Nice Guys'
Credit: Warner Bros.

With Ryan Gosling appearing alongside Margot Robbie as Ken the Barbie doll in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the Hollywood world is in The Notebook (2004) actor’s palm.

Ghost Rider (Gabriel Luna)
Credit: ABC/Marvel

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

