“Bring Back Nicolas Cage,” Disney Fans Not Happy With ‘National Treasure’ Spinoff

The world of National Treasure (2004) is finally expanding and moving forward with a brand new Disney+ series. After receiving its official title, fans are already ditching the show without actor Nicolas Cage.

National Treasure without Nicolas Cage is like watching Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982) without Harrison Ford. Undoubtely one of the most infamous actors of the 1990s and early 2000s, Cage cemented himself as his own aesthetic, garnering some iconic roles (Raising Arizona, Con Air, Ghost Rider) over his tenure.

Nic Cage’s latest outing, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022), a literal caricature of his incredible film career and personality, has revived the Face/Off (1997) actor’s Hollywood presence, and fans are now wanting more.

News of a National Treasure series coming to Disney+ is fantastic until fans realized that Nicolas Cage wouldn’t be reprising his role of Benjamin Franklin Gates:

Bring back Nicolas Cage or else this will flop

Another fan writes:

Not National Treasure unless it has Nicholas Cage. We will NOT be watching

With Nicolas Cage rebounding back into mainstream Hollywood pictures after making countless Video-on-Demand pictures (Willy’s Wonderland, Pig), it’s clear that his ventures are being focused on bonafide hits after suffering an unfortunate string of box office blunders during the early 2000s, including The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) and Ghost Rider (2007).

While speaking with GQ on his episodic journey from big blockbusters to indie-budget VOD films, Nicolas Cage revealed why a National Treasure 3 never took off:

“The phone stopped ringing. It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not doing National Treasure 3? It’s been 14 years. Why not?’… Well, Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And Drive Angry, that just came and went.”

With National Treasure 3 being scrapped like The Amazing Spider-Man 3 (give or take), Cage moved on to greener pastures in his acting career.

Nonetheless, there’s no reasoning as to exactly why Nicolas Cage wouldn’t return to National Treasure: Edge of History with co-star Justin Bartha (Riley Poole) and more. While Disney has not officially commented on Cage’s absence, Cage shared earlier this year his thoughts on making the National Treasure films:

“I enjoy making movies like Pig and Leaving Las Vegas more than I enjoy making movies like National Treasure. When I talk about fair-weather friends in Hollywood, I’m not talking about [producer] Jerry [Bruckheimer]. I’m talking about Disney. They’re like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you’ve got to get a million tugboats to try to swivel it back around.”

National Treasure without Nicolas Cage will prove a difficult challenge, but Disney looks forward to giving fans a sneak peek at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con.

More about National Treasure

Historian and code-breaker Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) has been searching his whole life for a rumored treasure dating back to the creation of the United States. Joining an expedition led by fellow treasure hunter Ian Howe (Sean Bean), Gates finds an ice-locked Colonial ship in the Arctic Circle that contains a clue linking the treasure to the Declaration of Independence. But when Howe betrays him, Gates has to race to get to the document ahead of his so-called colleague.

While National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) promised a future of more feature films, National Treasure: Edge of History is set to join Disney as a new streaming series.

