Universal Studios Finally Addresses ‘Minions 2’ Movie Screening Mayhem

The world of cinema has exploded with the rise of Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), but nothing has come close to Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

With the absurd rise of #Gentleminions, an online trend in which young men (ages 13-21) dress in their finest attire and book entire theaters in which to throw literal bananas on the screen later and cheer unconditionally throughout the film, Minions: The Rise of Gru has had unprecedented success at the box office.

Grossing over $200 million worldwide just two days into its U.S. debut, the Despicable Me (2010) spinoff is tearing apart Hollywood.

Over the film’s four-day weekend debut, The Rise of Gru grossed an estimated $155 million, while Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) only generated a reported $171 million over 17 days (as of July 3, 2022).

Nonetheless, the world is going wild for the Minions, and Universal loves it, especially the Universal Studios Orlando Resort Twitter:

Suits? ✅ 👽 😎 We have always been a trendsetter. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) July 7, 2022

Though multiple theaters are banning the #Gentleminions moviegoers, The Rise of Gru has had the biggest opening of the Despicable Me franchise, leading Universal Studios to announce a Despicable Me 4 for July 3, 2024.

With Universal’s cheeky Minions Tweet, it’s clear that the Hollywood powerhouse is all for the “Minions sweep,” making it clear that this new online trend is changing everything about how individuals indulge in the cinema.

More about Minions: The Rise of Gru

In the heart of the 1970s, amidst a flurry of feathered hair and flared jeans, Gru (Steve Carell) is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Luckily, he gets some mayhem-making back-up from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto – a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please – deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons, and pull off their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin), Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru outsmarts them and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

In the wake of Minions: The Rise of Gru breaking Independence Day box office records, Illumination announced Despicable Me 4, which is currently set for a July 3, 2024 release.

