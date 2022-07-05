Rise Of The #Gentleminions, The Harmful ‘Minions’ TikTok Trend

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) is the latest installment in Illumination’s Despicable Me franchise. It grossed a whopping $158 million in its first four days at the box office, making it the largest Independence Day weekend release in cinematic history.

The film tells the backstory of the lovable yellow creatures as they meet young Gru, set years before the events of Despicable Me (2010).

Though much of the demand for Minions: The Rise of Gru was from children and families – the film’s target audience- some of it came from the meme-ification of the Despicable Me franchise.

This follows a similar social media trend in which users feigned excitement for Sony’s Morbius (2022), leading to a theatrical rerelease that flopped more than the original premiere.

The events surrounding Minions: The Rise of Gru may have given Illumination more profit than Sony received for Morbius, but it’s also caused more damage. Young fans have been kicked out of theaters for unruly behavior, some going so far as to damage movie screens permanently.

How Did The #Gentleminions trend start?

The #Gentleminions trend started on TikTok ahead of the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru. The group comprises teenage and young adult fans of the Minions (2015) sequel. Most of the Gentleminions are respectful, simply dressing in full suits/formal attire or in Minion costumes to attend the film.

The group is split between true fans of the Despicable Me franchise and young people ironically supporting the film. Unfortunately, horrible actions by a few have ruined things for most of the Gentleminions looking for a fun day at the movies.

Headed to theaters soon? Here’s what to expect from Minions: The Rise of Gru:

Be sure to be respectful of movie theater employees and fellow Guests if you’re headed to see Minions: The Rise of Gru.